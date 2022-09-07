New York Governor Receives Bivalent COVID Vaccine

Governor Hochul Receives Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

(STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul received a dose of Moderna’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster, which is designed to add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants and bolster previous vaccination protection. Governor Hochul received the booster at Boriken Neighborhood Health Center in East Harlem, New York after previously receiving a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021 and booster shots in October 2021 and April 2022.

