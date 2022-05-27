New York – Crack Down on Impaired Driving This Weekend

Governor Hochul Announces State Police, Local Law Enforcement to Crack Down on Impaired and Reckless Driving This Memorial Day Weekend

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement statewide will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Memorial Day weekend. The STOP-DWI enforcement period starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, and runs through 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, and police will be out in full force to remove impaired and reckless drivers from our highways.

“Impaired driving is a reckless, dangerous choice that puts far too many people at risk of costly and possibly deadly consequences,” Governor Hochul said. “As we prepare to travel and get together with friends and family for Memorial Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home. Don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking so you can enjoy your weekend without endangering yourself or others.”

Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols by State Police and local law enforcement agencies during this holiday weekend. Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law. CITE vehicles allow the Trooper to better observe driving violations. These vehicles blend in with traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “For many New Yorkers, Memorial Day marks the start of the summer travel season, which means additional traffic and increased risks on our roadways. As you prepare your holiday weekend, remember to make safety your top priority. Wear your seat belt, remain alert and above all, drive sober. If you drink or use drugs, do not get behind the wheel of any vehicle – instead, plan for a safe ride home. Troopers will be vigilant in keeping our roadways safe throughout the holiday weekend and will be targeting reckless and impaired drivers.”

Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “There will be many more motorists on the road this Memorial Day weekend as the summer travel season begins. We want everyone to reach their destinations safely, so we are urging drivers to make responsible choices to avoid senseless tragedies. Do not drive if you have been drinking or using drugs. Also, please follow the rules of the road and share the road safely with others.”

According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany, 516 people died and 5,067 were injured in crashes that involved impaired drivers in New York State during 2020.

This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app can help New Yorkers find a safe way home from a celebration where they may be drinking. The free app allows users to designate a driver, call a cab or ride share, and review the consequences of impaired driving. Users can even use the app to report a drunk or drugged driver. The app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smart phones.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2021, Troopers arrested 185 people for drinking and driving, issued 9,214 total tickets, and investigated 163 personal injury crashes, which resulted in two fatalities. In addition to the New York State Police, numerous counties and agencies throughout the state also participated in last year’s Memorial Day Crackdown.