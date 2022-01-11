New York – $230 Million in Additional Food Assistance

Governor Hochul Announces $230 Million in Additional Food Assistance for New Yorkers in January

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for January. All households participating in SNAP —including those already at the maximum level of benefits —will receive a supplemental allotment later this month, bringing in roughly $230 million in federal funding into the state’s economy.

“As we continue to endure the difficulties of the pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to make ends meet,” Governor Hochul said. “These additional food benefits will play a critical role in eliminating food insecurity throughout the state. As the cold weather puts pressure on family budgets, these additional SNAP funds will provide much-needed relief.”

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to households that do not ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP – a federally funded program overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level –$835 for a household of four –will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted between Wednesday, Jan. 12, and the end of the day Friday, Jan. 21. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Saturday, Jan. 15, and the end of the month.

Struggling New Yorkers continue to rely heavily on SNAP as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact everyday life. In the first months after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, New York saw a substantial increase in SNAP enrollment.

The initial spike has remained sustained, and recipient counts remain about where they were at the end of the initial surge, which is substantially higher than pre-pandemic levels. As of November 2021, there were nearly 1.6 million households totaling 2.77 million New Yorkers that were receiving SNAP benefits.

OTDA Acting Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said, “The tremendous impact these food benefits have had for New York households cannot be overstated. The additional benefits SNAP households have received since the onset of the pandemic have helped millions of New Yorkers to avoid food insecurity and make ends meet during the ongoing public health emergency.”

As with the prior months, the payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

SNAP benefits also play an important role in New York’s economic recovery, with every federal dollar invested generating up to $1.54 in economic activity, according to a federal study quantifying the impact of SNAP on the U.S. economy. The study also found that an additional $1 billion invested in new SNAP benefits could support roughly 13,560 jobs nationwide.