New York – $20 Million for Addiction Services Providers

Governor Hochul Announces $20 Million for Addiction Services Providers Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced up to $20 million is available to support addiction services providers in New York State that have been impacted by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, the federal funding will assist providers with fiscal recovery and enable them to continue offering COVID-safe substance use disorder prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery services.

“New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in all aspects of daily life, including addiction treatment,” Governor Hochul said. “Like far too many New Yorkers, my family has lost a loved one battling with addiction, and this funding will be integral in helping treatment providers continue their crucial work. My administration will continue our work to support providers to help New Yorkers who need it most.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Chinazo Cunningham said, “Our providers have done heroic work, remaining open and operational, despite the numerous obstacles created by COVID-19. This funding will help to stabilize our system and allow our providers to continue to provide life-saving care and services for some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers.”

Many addiction services providers faced significant financial stress during the pandemic as they met the challenges imposed by the public health crisis. These added expenses included an increase in telehealth services, meeting COVID-19 safety protocols, and other workforce challenges related the pandemic.

In addition, the ongoing opioid and overdose epidemic continues to impact individuals, families, and communities across New York State. The result has been a dual health crisis that is straining resources in addiction services.

Funded through the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant award authorized by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act of 2021, the initiative will offer addiction services providers an opportunity to resume programs interrupted by the pandemic and sustain or enhance existing programs and services. The goal is to allow these providers to continue offering a nation-leading level of care to those seeking treatment.

View the request for applications.

