New York – $113 Million to Increase SUNY Enrollment

Governor Hochul Announces $113 Million to Increase SUNY Enrollment and College Completion Rates

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the State University of New York Board of Trustees approved the criteria for allocating $113 million in direct funding from New York State. This essential investment will support campus programs designed to increase services to SUNY students, bolster enrollment at SUNY institutions, and support college completion rates. The funding is a part of the Governor’s and state legislators’ historic budget commitment to higher education, and will help secure SUNY’s place as a global leader in higher education.

“SUNY has provided life changing educational opportunities for countless of students and we must continue to provide the resources needed for the next generation of students seeking a world class education,” Governor Hochul said. “With today’s approval by the SUNY Board of Trustees, we have delivered on the commitment made in the budget to revitalize the SUNY system, hire additional faculty, increase diversity among the student body, and expand the reach of our campuses to attract and retain students.”

Included in the $113 million is $60 million to be distributed across SUNY’s campuses for investing in enrollment, academic programs, student services, and operational efficiencies. Campuses receiving funding must report to SUNY System Administration how the funds will address enrollment issues, address academic program offerings, build on existing operational efficiencies while seeking new opportunities, and provide essential student services. In addition, funds would be utilized to support initiatives such as micro credentialing and other programming for all learners.

The additional $53 million will be used to hire new full-time faculty. Following an analysis that primarily relied on a comparison of SUNY campuses versus other public institutions, over 30 SUNY campuses were selected to receive this funding that will be used to support the salary and benefit costs.

The SUNY Board of Trustees also approved an automatic application fee waiver for any high school student choosing to apply to a SUNY campus from one of the 500 New York State public high schools that have more than 75 percent of their student population eligible for free and reduced-price lunch on a three-year rolling basis. SUNY will begin promoting the fee waiver to ensure eligible students are aware of the program. The Board also voted to keep all state-operated campus tuition rates and board-based fees flat at 2021-2022 levels.

SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said, “As SUNY rises to the Governor’s challenge to innovate higher education to reach all learners and support their success, we are thankful for the direct funding to help our campuses exceed in this noble work. Having a college education matters, even more so today as industries evolve, and earning a degree or credential from SUNY’s highly-ranked colleges and universities sets students on a course for greater achievements. Our students’ success drives us to do more, and on behalf of our campus leaders and the excellent faculty and staff that support and inspire our students, we are excited for this opportunity.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “A SUNY education is one of the greatest drivers of upward mobility. As the Chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee I am thrilled to see this investment in SUNY. The way to improve declining enrollment is to look for creative ways to reverse this trend. Hiring new full time faculty, expanding our academic offerings and bolstering student services will help ensure that New York continues to provide a quality academic experience for all who choose to pursue it.”

Assembly member Deborah J. Glick said, “New York’s public higher education system is second to none, and this funding will bring an exceptional education within reach for more students. SUNY’s outstanding campuses rely on generous state funding like this, and I look forward to building off this critical investment in the coming years.”

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.3 million students amongst its entire portfolio of credit- and non-credit bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2021, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum.