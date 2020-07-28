New Orleans Police Wanted Business Burglary Subjects in the Eighth District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is looking for the subjects involved in a simple business burglary that occurred on July 26, 2020.

At around 5:00 a.m., the pictured subjects forced their way into a business located in the 1100 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. The subjects ransacked the business and stole a TV, two cash registers, liquor bottles, and roughly $200 dollars in cash.

Subject #1 wore a black and white striped shirt, whitewashed jean shorts, and was seen walking with a noticeable limp. Subject #2 wore an orange shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts and/or the identity of the subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE