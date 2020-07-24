New Orleans Police Sought Suspect in Third District Auto Burglary

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking to locate two suspects in the investigation of a vehicle burglary that occurred on July 17, 2020 in the 100 block of Zachary Taylor Drive.

At about 4:20 p.m., the victim parked her vehicle at the location. When she returned about two hours later, she found her purse had been stolen from inside of her vehicle.

About an hour later, the pictured male and female were seen using a credit card reported stolen by the victim in this incident at a Home Depot store in Kenner, LA. The subjects fled the location in the pictured dark-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE