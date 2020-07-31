New Orleans Police Seeking Suspect in Eighth District Armed Robbery

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on July 30, 2020 in the 300 block of Saint Joseph Street.

At about 3:50 p.m., the pictured subject reportedly pointed a firearm towards the victim and demanded she relinquish her property to him. The victim complied and the subject then fled the location by foot while in possession of the victim’s property.

The subject was seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants and black open toe sandals while in possession of a black backpack.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE