New Orleans Police & Loyola University College of Law to Host Virtual EPIC Conference

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD and Loyola University of New Orleans College of Law will host the 3rd Annual Police Peer Intervention Executive Leadership Conference on a virtual platform this year to enable all interested departments to participate.

The free EPIC conference will be held on Wednesday, August 5th and Thursday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The conference is targeted toward police leaders – chiefs, academy directors, and other decision-makers – who are looking for a tried-and-true peer intervention model to bring to their departments.

Last year, more than 100 police professionals from across the United States attended this dynamic conference. Although the conference will be hosted on a virtual platform this year, it will provide the same wealth of information as our prior conferences. Participants will learn the science behind EPIC, best practices for teaching EPIC, and keys to successfully implementing EPIC department-wide.

The event will feature presentations and panel discussions from NOPD officers and supervisors, involved community members, and several of the national experts who guided the development of EPIC.

The NOPD has been incorporating EPIC into its police training since 2016. EPIC has helped the department to make great strides in promoting a culture of high quality & ethical policing.

“Our experience with EPIC gives me great confidence that active bystandership and peer intervention will be a critical element of the ongoing national conversation,” Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “We are thrilled and honored to be able to share our work in this area with others.”

