New Orleans Police Investigating Double Homicide in Second District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred this evening (August 24, 2020) at the intersection of Jeanette and Joliet streets that left two victims dead.

At about 10:22 p.m., NOPD Second District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims down, each with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were both declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victims and official causes of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of respective family

Homicide Detective Eric Vilhelmsen is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

