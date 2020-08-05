New Orleans Police Arrests Andy Nguyen in Seventh District Armed Robbery

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has arrested Andy Nguyen (male, DOB: 04-21-1987) in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on June 4, 2020 in the 4800 block of Alcee Fortier Boulevard.

Through investigation, NOPD Seventh District detectives identified Nguyen as one of three suspects in this incident and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Nguyen was located and arrested on August 4. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm.

Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

