New Orleans Police Arrested Angel Pablo in Aggravated Battery by Cutting

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Angel Pablo (pictured, DOB: 02-26-1984) in the investigation of an aggravated battery by cutting that occurred on July 12, 2020 at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and South Dupre Street.

Pablo allegedly struck the victim in the face with a machete, causing a severe laceration. He is currently wanted on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

