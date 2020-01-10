New Orleans Man Thaddeus Carter and Arizona Woman Sentenced For Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

(STL.News) – Thaddeus Carter, age 46, of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Guadelupe Pereida, age 44, of Douglas, Arizona, were sentenced on January 9, 2020 before the Honorable Carl J. Barbier for violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

According to the court records, Carter and Pereida had previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and to possession with the intent to distribute heroin and marijuana. The case resulted from a lengthy Title III wire intercept investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration in which Carter and his co-conspirators were captured discussing heroin sales, making sales, and arranging to pay back heroin sources of supply in Chicago, who were sourcing the drugs from near the Arizona/Mexico border. Carter admitted to dealing heroin daily on the streets of New Orleans for several years. Pereida, among other things, admitted to assisting with shipping drugs from the border area.

Judge Barbier sentenced Carter to 75 months in federal prison to be followed by four years of supervised release, where federal probation officers will monitor his behavior. Judge Barbier sentenced Pereida to 11 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, where federal probation officers will monitor her behavior.

This case was investigated by Special Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.

