New Orleans, Louisiana; Joseph Meisch Charged With Wire Fraud

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Peter G. Strasser announced that JOSEPH MEISCH, 45, of Destrehan, Louisiana, was charged on September 23, 2020 in a bill of information with one count of violating 18 U.S.C. § 1343, wire fraud.
According to the bill of information, MEISCH, while employed as the business manager of St. Patrick’s Church in New Orleans, defrauded the Church of approximately $329,856.20. Specifically, MEISCH used credit cards belonging to the Church to purchase personal items and transferred Church funds into his personal accounts.
If convicted, MEISCH faces a maximum penalty of twenty (20) years incarceration, a $250,000 fine, a three (3) year term of supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00.
An information is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
U.S. Attorney Strasser praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Tracey Knight is in charge of the prosecution.