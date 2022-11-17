New menu items at Taco Bell: Chain rolls out 7-Layer Nacho Fries to join the Enchirito



Taco Bell isn’t done beefing up its menu – for a limited time at least.The fast-food chain had already announced the return of the beefy Enchirito, available now through Nov. 30 across the U.S. Another new limited menu item available beginning Thursday is 7-Layer Nacho Fries ($3.99). Made with the restaurant’s Nacho Fries, which returned to the menu last month, the dish also includes beef, black beans, diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, creamy chipotle sauce, and guacamole. You can order a vegan version of the dish and you can also order the ingredients served as a burrito ($3.49).Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022:When to get your free reusable coffee cupHot dog feud:Sam’s Club lowers hot dog combo to $1.38, making it cheaper than rival CostcoNacho Fries remain available à la carte – also for a limited time nationwide – for $1.79 or in a $5.49 Nacho Fries Box with a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, taco and medium drink. Nacho Fries also come in in a $7.99 Deluxe Cravings Box with a Steak Chalupa, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco and a medium drink.The Enchirito ($3.79), which is a soft flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions covered with red sauce and cheese, will be available until Nov. 30 (order on the Taco Bell app or in-restaurant kiosks). Originally introduced in 1970 and removed from the menu in 2013, the Enchirito was chosen as a returning menu item by customers on the Taco Bell app last month.In Sacramento, California, Taco Bell fans can also sample another new menu item for a limited time: Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries ($3.49), with fries topped with grilled marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, creamy Chipotle Sauce. Jalapeños are optional.What’s everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the dayFollow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.