New London: Terrence Beddoe Sentenced for Firearm Offense

New London Man, Terrence Beddoe Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm Offense

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that on April 15, 2022, TERRENCE BEDDOE, 42, of New London, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven to 48 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for a firearm offense.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in the early morning of October 11, 2019, Beddoe had an argument with an individual at a bar on Bank Street in New London. As Beddoe was driving away from the bar, shots were fired in the direction of the other individual, who was standing outside of the bar with two other men. A passerby saw the shots being fired from the car Beddoe was driving, and the victim identified the shooter as Beddoe. A court-authorized search of Beddoe’s car revealed a spent shell casing similar to shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

Beddoe’s criminal history includes nine felony convictions, including convictions for assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, related to his stabbing an individual 12 times, and a conviction for accessory to assault in the second degree, stemming from an incident in 2003 when two men were shot and injured at a bar in New London.

It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Beddoe was arrested on December 16, 2019. On December 16, 2021, he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.

Beddoe, who is released on a $50,000 bond, is required to report to prison on May 13.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the New London and Waterford Police Departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick J. Doherty.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

