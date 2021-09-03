New Jersey Governor Updates on Fatalities from Ida

MILLBURN, NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy today provided an update on preliminary fatalities and New Jerseyans who have been reported missing as a result of Tropical Storm Ida.

“I am deeply saddened to report an additional two fatalities, bringing our total to 25 New Jerseyans who have lost their lives to this storm,” said Governor Murphy. “Our thoughts and prayers are with every family and community mourning a loved one.”

Fatalities Data by County: