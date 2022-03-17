New Jersey Governor to Lead Economic Mission Trip

New Jersey Governor Murphy to Lead Economic Mission Trip to Ireland

Four-Day, Two-City Trip Will Strengthen Economic Ties and Promote Business Investments in New Jersey

PATERSON, NJ (STL.News) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will lead a four day, two-city economic mission trip to Ireland in April. The delegation will visit Dublin and Cork, two of Ireland’s largest cities and economic engines, both globally recognized for their thriving technology, life sciences, financial services, and research sectors. As one of the United States’ largest trading partners, the mission will focus on deepening economic ties between Ireland and New Jersey, promoting investment opportunities in the Garden State, and strengthening educational and cultural ties between New Jersey and Ireland.

“As Ireland continues to position itself as a global leader in key areas such as technology and life sciences, we want to ensure that New Jersey is the leading choice for companies looking to expand and flourish,” said Governor Murphy. “New Jersey’s innovation economy is thriving and ripe for investment, and I am excited to make the case that our state is the best place for economic growth. By deepening our cultural and economic ties with Ireland, we have the opportunity to grow our economy and generate good-paying jobs for our residents. As an Irish-American, I am proud to visit Ireland and showcase New Jersey as the best place in the country for business investments and growth.”

“We are honored to have Governor Murphy lead the New Jersey delegation on this historic business attraction mission to Ireland,” said Wesley Mathews, President & CEO of Choose New Jersey. “Ireland and New Jersey are natural partners, committed to fostering innovation-driven economic growth. Choose New Jersey is eager to return to Ireland with a diverse delegation to build upon our existing relationships and uncover new opportunities for collaboration.”

“Governor Murphy recognizes Ireland’s importance as an economic development partner to New Jersey, based especially on its similarly robust technology and life sciences sectors,” said New Jersey Economic Development Authority Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “The Garden State and the Emerald Isle would each bring tremendous value to any potential collaboration, including highly-educated workforces and esteemed university networks that drive innovative research. I expect this trip will lead to opportunities for entities on both sides of this equation, much like the Governor’s previous trips abroad.”

“There is already a strong investment base from New Jersey in Ireland, with companies drawn by our young, highly educated, highly skilled, multi-lingual work force; our membership of the European Union; and our stable business environment,” said Dan Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States. “This trade and investment relationship is very much a two-way street, with Irish companies in the US driving innovation and bringing expertise to a wide range of sectors. Governor Murphy is a proud Irish-American and excellent friend to Ireland. His visit will boost even further the ties of trade, investment and friendship between Ireland and New Jersey.”

“I am very pleased that Governor Murphy is travelling to Ireland,” said Helena Nolan, Consul General of Ireland in New York. “Over one million people from New Jersey are of Irish heritage and, as both Ireland and the US open up again, we are rolling out the green carpet and welcoming our diaspora and all those with an affinity for Ireland and for Irish culture. I look forward to welcoming Governor Murphy to Ireland and to sharing with him our famous hospitality and culture.”

Governor Murphy will lead the delegation, which includes First Lady Tammy Murphy, Choose New Jersey President and CEO Wesley Matthews, New Jersey Economic Development Authority CEO Tim Sullivan, senior administration and Choose New Jersey officials, as well as other key leaders representing the state. Throughout the trip, the delegation will showcase New Jersey’s innovation ecosystem and highlight why New Jersey is the best place for the international community to do business.

Governor Murphy’s activities and public events will include meetings with key government and industry leaders, including representatives of the technology, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and academia sectors, as well as company visits and announcements. Over the past five years, $285 million has been invested in New Jersey by Irish companies such as Aqua Comms, Kerry Group, Ding, Trane, and QUMAS. New Jersey is one of the northeast’s top destinations for Irish foreign direct investment during this time.

Murphy made the economic trade mission announcement in Paterson at an Irish flag raising ceremony in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Media interested in accompanying Governor Murphy to Ireland should RSVP to Alex Altman (alexandra.altman@nj.gov) by March 30th.