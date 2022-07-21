New Jersey Governor on Passage of Marriage Act

Statement from Governor Murphy on House Passage of Respect for Marriage Act

“I urge the U.S. Senate to join the House of Representatives in standing on the right side of history by passing the Respect for Marriage Act and ensuring all loving couples can have their marriages fully protected under federal law. While we are proud to have codified the right to same-sex marriage in New Jersey, we can no longer tolerate leaving fundamental rights, including the right to marry, up for grabs with a right-wing majority on the Supreme Court intent on rolling back decades of progress. The time to act is now.”