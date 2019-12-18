New Jersey Governor Murphy Announces Intention to Appoint New Members to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday announced his intention to appoint four new members to the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board of Directors. The Governor will officially appoint the four new members as board vacancies occur.

“Over the past two years, our Administration has turned the page on a system where political connections and closed-door deals took precedence over the need to grow our economy and provide a sound return on investment for our taxpayers,” said Governor Murphy. “I am thrilled to announce my intent to appoint four new members that will bring a wide array of experience and talent to the EDA Board to help strengthen not just the businesses that grow and prosper here, but also the communities in which they reside.”

“One of New Jersey’s greatest strengths is its diversity,” said New Jersey Economic Development Authority Board Chair Kevin Quinn. “To create a stronger and fairer economy, it is essential that we have a Board that reflects this diversity. My fellow board members and I look forward to working with our new colleagues to build a more inclusive economy.”

The new members announced today follow the appointment of Kevin Quinn as Board Chair on April 26th of this year. Upon any vacancies to the current Board of Directors, the Governor will appoint the following members. Vacancies on the board will begin on December 21st of this year when three Board members’ terms are set to expire.

Aisha Glover – President and CEO of Newark Alliance

– President and CEO of Newark Alliance Virginia ‘Ginny’ Bauer – CEO of GTBM, Inc. and former New Jersey Secretary of Commerce for Economic Growth and Tourism

– CEO of GTBM, Inc. and former New Jersey Secretary of Commerce for Economic Growth and Tourism Rosemari Hicks – Owner of CoWork Street in Camden

– Owner of CoWork Street in Camden Marcia Marley – Founder and President of BlueWaveNJ and PhD in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor Murphy to carry out this critical work of the Economic Development Authority,” said Aisha Glover, President and CEO of Newark Alliance. “Reshaping our state’s EDA was a bold and necessary move to ensure stronger, fairer representation within the Authority and across the state. As we witnessed during the state’s bid for Amazon last year, the core components to recruit, and ultimately retain, new business are already in place in urban areas. We must prioritize these areas, while at the same time, establishing a foundation that will allow for inclusive and equitable growth to take root.”

“I am pleased to be part of Governor Murphy’s aggressive agenda to retain and attract businesses to our great state,” said Ginny Bauer, CEO of GTBM, Inc. and former New Jersey Secretary of Commerce for Economic Growth and Tourism. “New Jersey continues to lead the nation with the most talented and diverse workforce, complemented with our great location and educational system. I support the Governor’s commitment to provide every tool necessary to expand and develop our economic opportunities through the EDA. I thank him for this opportunity.”

“I want to thank Governor Murphy for developing a board that is more diverse, inclusive and can effectively represent all communities and businesses in our state,” said Rosemari Hicks, Owner of CoWork Street. “I look forward to contributing to a process that leads to a fairer and stronger economy that works for all in New Jersey.”

“I’m deeply honored to be appointed by Governor Murphy to the Board of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority,” said Marcia Marley, Founder and President of BlueWaveNJ and PhD in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley. “I have a keen interest in helping to shape a new and inclusive vision for economic development that will keep New Jersey’s economy vibrant, fair, innovative and prosperous. If we are to reach our goal of shared prosperity, it is important that we create opportunities for those who have been excluded for far too long, especially women and minorities. I look forward to working with Governor Murphy and my fellow Board members to see this vision fully realized.”

The EDA serves as the State’s principal agency for driving economic growth. The EDA is committed to making New Jersey a national model for inclusive and sustainable economic development by focusing on key strategies to help build strong and dynamic communities, create good jobs for New Jersey residents, and provide pathways to a stronger and fairer economy. Through partnerships with a diverse range of stakeholders, the NJEDA creates and implements initiatives to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life in the State and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness.