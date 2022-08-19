New Jersey Flags at Half-Staff for Maureen Ogden

Governor Murphy Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden

TRENTON (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags fly at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities on Friday, August 19, 2022, in remembrance and recognition of former Assemblywoman Maureen Ogden, who passed away yesterday at the age of 93.

“Assemblywoman Ogden, who dedicated her life to public service as a seven-term assemblywoman in the New Jersey Legislature and the first woman to serve as Mayor of Millburn, was a passionate supporter of the arts and steadfast champion of the environment,” said Governor Murphy. “As we honor her legacy as a leader and trailblazer, we commemorate her many achievements in State politics and conservationism. Tammy and I send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Copy of Executive Order #303

Read more news related to New Jersey: