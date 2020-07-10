New Haven Man Carlos Barnes Admits Illegal Possession of Two Guns

(STL.News) – John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that Carlos Barnes, also known as “Buddha,” 29, of New Haven, pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 12, 2019, Hamden Police arrested Barnes after they found him in possession of a Taurus Millennium G2 9mm handgun and a Springfield XD-40 .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number. Prior to that date, Barnes was convicted in state court of carrying a pistol without a permit, sale of illegal drugs, and robbery in the first degree.

It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess a firearm or ammunition that has moved in interstate or foreign commerce.

Judge Meyer scheduled sentencing for October 5, 2020, at which time Barnes faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Barnes has been detained since his arrest.

This matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hamden Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret M. Donovan.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.

