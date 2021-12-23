New Hampshire is the Place of personal freedom

Concord, NH (STL.News) Multiple rankings and new data recently released show that New Hampshire is the place to be in terms of personal freedom, economic opportunity, and safety:

Newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds New Hampshire as the fastest growing state in the Northeast in 2021, with a population growth of 0.8%

The Tax Foundation ranks New Hampshire as the 6th best state in their 2021 Business Tax Climate Index – the highest state in the Northeast

New Hampshire ranks as the #1 state for Overall Freedom in the Cato Institute’s recently released “Freedom in the 50 States” report

U.S. News & World Report ranks the Granite State at the #1 spot for public safety

New Hampshire boasts the #1 ranking .pdf Icon for Economic Freedom

New Hampshire has the lowest poverty rate in the country

“Ranking after ranking shows what we here in New Hampshire have long known – the Granite State is the number one spot in the country for personal freedom, economic opportunity, and providing for the safety and wellbeing of our residents,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “People are taking notice of the results we’ve achieved and are moving to New Hampshire faster than anywhere else in the Northeast. Simply put, our way of life here in the 603 is the best of the best.”