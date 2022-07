Governor Chris Sununu Directs Flags to Remain at Half Staff

Concord, NH – In accordance with the President’s proclamation on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Governor Chris Sununu has directed all flags on public buildings and grounds in the State of New Hampshire to remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, July 10.

Note: Flags were previously set to return to full-staff at sunset, Saturday, July 9 in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Highland Park, Illinois.