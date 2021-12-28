New Hampshire – Disaster Declaration in Cheshire, Sullivan

Concord, NH (STL.News) Today, Governor Chris Sununu announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extended NH’s request for a major disaster declaration in response to the storms that severely damaged much of Cheshire and Sullivan counties July 29 through August 2. The declaration previously excluded the storms on August 1 and 2, 2021.

FEMA’s extension came in response to an appeal from the New Hampshire Department of Safety Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM).

“NH Homeland Security and Emergency Management fought hard to reverse the initial decision,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “I am glad FEMA recognized the need for assisting with the costs related to the extensive damage caused on August 1 and 2, which primarily included damage affecting the State’s Department of Transportation and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.”

FEMA, working with State and local emergency management officials, completed a Preliminary Damage Assessment in August, finding that the statewide cost for response efforts related to this event totaled $3,260,519.

“The state continues to work with its local and federal partners to make sure the affected communities and agencies get access to funding,” said Jennifer Harper, Director of NH HSEM.

