New FTX chief slams ‘complete failure of corporate controls’ at crypto exchange

November 17, 2022
Alexander Graham

The new boss of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX has slammed the management of founder Sam Bankman-Fried, saying the company’s financial statements could not be trusted and that a business once valued at $32bn lacked any significant internal controls.John Ray III, a veteran insolvency professional who oversaw the liquidation of Enron, said in a court filing on Thursday that FTX was the worst case of corporate failure that he had seen in his more than 40-year career.“Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here,” he said. “From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented.”More to follow