New Bern Man Kenneth Earl Moore Sentenced to Eight Years for Convenience Store Robberies

(STL.News) – A New Bern man was sentenced today to 96 months in prison and 3 years supervised release for two armed robberies of New Bern convenience stores.

According to court documents, Kenneth Earl Moore, 49, first robbed the Five Points Mini Mart convenience store during the early morning hours of December 4, 2018. Moore wore a black mask and gloves, and carried a black bag with distinctive markings. Moore pulled a gun on the clerk and, after taking approximately $500, fled on foot.

A few weeks later, Moore convinced a female co-defendant to help him commit another robbery, in exchange for drugs. Early on December 23, 2018, the co-defendant drove Moore to a Speedway convenience store in New Bern. Moore again wore the black mask and gloves, and carried the same black bag – all of which were found in his residence. Moore entered, pointed a gun at the clerk, took $622, and fled in the co-defendant’s car.

At his arraignment on September 19, 2019, Moore plead guilty but was allowed to remain in a substance abuse treatment program after claiming he had been a Navy Seal. Investigators later discovered that while Moore did serve in the Navy as a machinist, he was never a Navy Seal. At sentencing, Moore was forced to admit he had not been honest with the Court about his service record.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Bern Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

