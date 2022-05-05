Nevada Governor – plan to restore furloughs for Employees

Governor Sisolak announces plan to restore furloughs for Nevada State Employees

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced his plan to include a line-item in his proposed 2023-25 State budget to restore furloughs for State employees. These furloughs were announced in 2020 and implemented in the first half of 2021, as part of a cost-cutting measure to balance the State budget.

“During Nevada State Employee Appreciation Week, I want to say thank you to our state employees who work to better our state every day and provide critical services on behalf of Nevadans,” said Gov. Sisolak. “This restoration is just one way to say thank you for your personal sacrifice to keep the State afloat during difficult financial times, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to pay that sacrifice back. I will continue to look at ways to support our critical state workforce during the next Legislative Session.”

The restoration will cost approximately $25 million and will be paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds. The Governor has committed to including this line-item in the budget. The State continues to work on the overall recommended budget and to look at items that support recruitment and retention through employee pay and benefits.