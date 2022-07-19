Nevada Governor & First Lady Sisolak to tour STEP2

Governor, First Lady Sisolak to tour STEP2, a center for substance use disorders, domestic violence and trauma services

On Wednesday, July 20, Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy Sisolak will tour STEP2 in Reno, a non-profit center that provides substance use disorder treatment, domestic violence intervention and education, and trauma services to women.

STEP2 has served over 4,600 families since its founding in 1986 with a goal to break the cycle of addiction and violence in families. The center offers group counseling and therapy, a residential treatment facility, a transitional living campus as well as on-site medical and wrap-around supportive services.

Media is invited to attend, please RSVP by 3 p.m. on Tuesday for specific details.

*Please note: Media will be asked not to show the faces of clients during the tour, but all other aspects of the tour will be able to be filmed.