Nevada Governor Appointed Amy Stephenson

Susan Brown Retiring from Governor’s Finance Office, Amy Stephenson Appointed as New Director

CARSON CITY, NV – Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that Susan Brown will be retiring as the state’s budget director in the Governor’s Finance Office. Director Brown’s last day will be July 19 and ends a long and distinguished career of State service which began in 1997. During that time, she worked in multiple state agencies, including the industrial insurance system, public safety and Business and Industry. She began in the budget office in 2009 and was named deputy budget director in 2018 before the Governor named her budget director at the start of his term.

The Governor also announced that Amy Stephenson, who is currently serving as the Deputy Director of Healthcare Services for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS), has been appointed as the new Director for the Governor’s Finance Office.

“I cannot thank Director Brown enough for her tireless service to the State of Nevada – she has led our state through some of our most challenging times and we wish her the best into her retirement,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I’m proud to have Amy Stephenson joining our budget team. She has vast knowledge of our state agencies and has been a leader across so many different roles.”

As Deputy Director of NDVS, Amy Stephenson oversees the two State Veterans Homes which provide 24-hour skilled nursing care and oversees all NDVS health and wellness programs. Stephenson has a strong track record of successfully managing and building teams, directing budget planning initiatives and improving business processes. She has served the State of Nevada for over two decades with roles with the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Public Safety, Department of Wildlife and the Department of Veterans Services.

Stephenson is a U.S. Navy veteran, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.