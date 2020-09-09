Nevada Gov. Sisolak & First Lady Kathy Sisolak Receive Annual Flu Shots

Gov. Sisolak, First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak receive annual flu shots, urge Nevadans to do the same

NV (STL.News) Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and First Lady of Nevada Kathy Sisolak received their annual flu shots at the Southern Nevada Health District offices in Las Vegas.

“As we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, a flu shot is a powerful tool to help make sure we are all staying healthy,” Gov. Sisolak said. “We want to ensure our healthcare systems have enough personnel, equipment and capacity to treat all patients and by getting a flu shot, you are doing your part to help. If all Nevadans get a flu shot, we can help keep thousands of patients out of the hospital this season, and that will be a critical help to our State and to our doctors and nurses who have been working around the clock since March.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get the flu vaccine every year, as the flu is a contagious respiratory disease that can lead to serious illness, hospitalization, or even death.

Nevadans can help in a number of ways, according to Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to immunizations that works closely with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services on issues such as vaccinations:

Text “ProtectNV” to 47177 for flu vaccine reminders and updates about local vaccine availability.

Remind family and friends of the importance of getting a flu vaccine.

Get a downloadable flu toolkit for business, childcare or healthcare professionals at https://immunizenevada.org/flu/toolkits.

Information on the flu and the flu vaccine, can be found at www.nvflufighter.org.

