Neely to Sentenced for Receiving Child Sex Abuse Materials

Erie Man, Cody A. Neely to Sentenced 8 Years in Prison for Receiving Child Sex Abuse Materials

ERIE, PA (STL.News) A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 8 years in prison and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines imposed the sentence on Cody A. Neely, 34.

According to information presented to the court, from May 2019 to October 2019, Neely received computer images and movies depicting prepubescent minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. A forensic examination of Neely’s digital devices revealed thousands of items of child sexual abuse material.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Neely.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today