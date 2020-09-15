Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Hosts U.S. Senator Ben Sasse on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts released the nineteenth episode of “The Nebraska Way” featuring U.S. Senator Ben Sasse. During this episode, Senator Sasse discusses his time in the U.S. Senate, what led him to run for office, foreign policy regarding China, and his work to confirm President Trump’s judicial nominees.

Senator Sasse is a fifth-generation Nebraskan who has represented the Cornhusker State in the U.S. Senate since 2015. As a member of the Finance, Intelligence, Judiciary, and Banking committees, Senator Sasse is focused on the future of work, the future of war, and the First Amendment.

Prior to serving in the U.S. Senate, the Senator spent most of his work life helping companies and institutions through technological and leadership disruptions. Notably, he was the president of Midland University for five years. During his tenure at Midland, he transformed the college into one of the nation’s fastest-growing schools in just three years.

Senator Sasse has written two books—The Vanishing American Adult and Them—both national best-sellers.

Senator Sasse and his wife, Melissa, have three kids—Corrie, Alex, and Breck—any one of whom can often be spotted accompanying their dad on their commute from Nebraska to Capitol Hill.

Listen to episode 19 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here. You can also find the podcast in the iTunes store and on the Apple podcast app.

News outlets are welcome to air episodes or to use any portion of the podcasts for their reporting.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE