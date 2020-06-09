NCDOT: Overnight Closures Planned Near I-40/440 Junction Southeast Raleigh to Clayton This Week

Town of Garner, NC (STL.News) N.C. Department of Transportation contractors are planning several overnight closures this week as part of the widening of Interstate 40 from Southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

Tonight from 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, I-40 East will be closed at Exit 301 (I-440 West). A detour will lead drivers to take the exit and proceed to Poole Road (Exit 15) to turn around and take Exit 16 to get back on I-40 East.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 10:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day, the flyover bridge from I-440 East to I-40 East will be closed. A detour will take drivers onto I-40 West to Rock Quarry Road (Exit 300) to turn around and access I-40 East.

The closures will allow for the demolition of the southernmost Rock Quarry Road bridge over I-40. This bridge will be replaced with a longer and wider bridge in the same location. Rock Quarry Road traffic over I-40 will be maintained throughout via traffic shifts to one side or the other.

Drivers should allow extra time to navigate the detour routes and pay attention while driving through the work zone.

