NC – Reward for Information on Murder of Derek Antoine Scott

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Northampton County Murder

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Derek Antoine Scott, age 39.

On Thursday, December 30, 2021, Mr. Scott was shot and killed in his residence located at 8291 NC Highway 46 in Garysburg, North Carolina. The suspect(s) drove by Mr. Scott’s house and shot at the house. One of three shots that entered the home tragically struck and killed Mr. Scott.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 534-2611 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.