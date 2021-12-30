NC Lottery – Robert Tevepaugh wins $100,000

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Robert Tevepaugh of Moravian Falls tried his luck on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize from NC Lottery.

Tevepaugh received his lucky Spectacular Riches ticket as a Christmas gift from his daughter. She bought the ticket on Christmas Day from the Sheetz on South State Street in Yadkinville. He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $70,757.

The Spectacular Riches game launched in October with eight top prizes of $1 million and 20 $100,000 prizes. Six $1 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.