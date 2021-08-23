NC Lottery: Linda Botello wins a Corvette® Stingray

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Linda Botello of Wilmington became the second winner of a new Corvette® Stingray™ and $100,000 in cash from a new $5 scratch-off game of NC Lottery.

Botello bought her ticket at the Scotchman on Old Stage Road in Riegelwood where she works. She said she stopped back by the store after work to buy some ice cream and purchased the ticket too.

Corvette® & Cash launched in July with four top prizes of a Corvette® Stingray™ plus a $100,000 cash prize. Winners get to choose a 2021 model, or a current available model, and pick their favorite options, to bring home a sports car with a value of up to $109,600. They also get a $100,000 cash prize.

Botello claimed her cash prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings and began the process of getting her Corvette.

Two top prizes remain to be won instantly.

A fifth Corvette plus $100,000 will be the grand prize in a second-chance drawing offered as part of the new game. All Corvette® & Cash tickets can be entered into the drawing. The date of the drawing has not been set.