NC Lottery: Larry Hood becomes $1 million Millionaire

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Larry Hood of Fort Mill, S.C. found himself the latest winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker prize of NC Lottery.

Hood purchased his winning $30 ticket from the B & M Food Service on Lancaster Highway in Pineville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Hood had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes. Hood became the 19th person to win one of those $1 million prizes.