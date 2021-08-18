NC Lottery: Larry Hood becomes $1 million Millionaire

August 18, 2021 Maryam Shah Entertainment
NC Lottery: Larry Hood becomes $1 million Millionaire

Raleigh, NC (STL.NewsLarry Hood of Fort Mill, S.C. found himself the latest winner of a $1 million Millionaire Maker prize of NC Lottery.

Hood purchased his winning $30 ticket from the B & M Food Service on Lancaster Highway in Pineville.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Hood had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years, or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Millionaire Maker is the first scratch-off to offer 30 $1 million prizes.  Hood became the 19th person to win one of those $1 million prizes.

About Maryam Shah 5095 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles