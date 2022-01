Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Jessie Summers of Sanford tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won $265,440.

Summers’ lucky ticket came from the Circle K on Spring Lane in Sanford. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the Dec. 11 drawing.

Summers arrived at NC Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $188,489.