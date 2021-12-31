NC Lottery – Jaqueline Rowland wins $248,928

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Jaqueline Rowland of Coats tried her luck playing Carolina Cash 5 and won a $248,928 jackpot.

Rowland’s ticket, purchased using Online Play, matched all five numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $176,118.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. C ash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.