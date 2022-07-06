NC Lottery – feeling in his gut led Anthony Pinnix to $1 million

A feeling in his gut led Alamance County man to $1 million prize

Anthony Pinnix of Burlington said that something told him to stop for a scratch-off ticket, and that feeling led to a $1 million win.

“It was a strong feeling in my gut,” Pinnix said, “that told me to get that ticket.”

Pinnix, a 46-year-old heating and air conditioning installer, bought his lucky $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from Rite Stop Market on North Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington. After he got his ticket, he said he had to stop by his boss’ house where he started scratching the ticket.

“I told him, ‘Oh my God you’re not going to believe this,’” Pinnix said. “I just won a million dollars.”

Pinnix said his boss congratulated him and then he immediately called his wife.

“She didn’t believe me until I got home with the ticket and showed her,” Pinnix laughed.

When Pinnix arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,067.

Pinnix said he wants to use invest his winnings after he first buys his wife a new Kia SUV.

Spectacular Riches debuted in October with eight $1 million prizes and 20 $100,000 prizes. Four $1 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.