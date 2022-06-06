NC Lottery – Fast Play jackpot won in Robeson County

Fast Play jackpot won Sunday in Robeson County

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Amazing! Someone who took a chance on a $10 Fast Play ticket on Sunday night at a Robeson County store won a $585,949 jackpot.

The winner purchased the lucky 50X The Cash Fast Play ticket from the Pembroke Mini Mart on East Third Street in Pembroke. Since it was a $10 ticket, 100% of the $585,949 jackpot is ready to be claimed.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. After Sunday’s win, the jackpot started over at $20,000.

Don’t forget:

A $2 Fast Play ticket wins 20% of the jackpot.

A $5 Fast Play ticket wins half of the jackpot.

A $10 Fast Play ticket wins all of the jackpot.

A $20 Fast Play ticket wins all of the jackpot plus $200,000 cash.

Good luck!