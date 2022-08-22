NC Lottery – Double Draw delivers $1.4 million

Draw delivers more than $1.4 million in prizes

(STL.News) Saturday night’s Double Draw in the Pick 3 drawing delivered more than $1.4 million in prizes.

Together, the two drawings produced 6,753 winning tickets with prizes totaling $1,460,082.?

A Double Draw occurred for the 7th time this month as part of a promotion that will continue each night the rest of the month.

Any night the Yellow Ball is drawing, two Pick 3 drawings are held. That gives Pick 3 players two chances to win prizes.

Be sure to check your numbers closely since you have two sets of winning numbers.

Double Draw Results:

First chance: 7-2-6. 1,574 tickets won $244,323 in cash prizes.

Second chance: The NC Lottery Double Draw: 1-2-1. 5,179 tickets won $1,215,759 in cash prizes.

Since the Yellow Ball was drawn Saturday night, the Double Draw machine has been reset. Sunday night’s drawing will have six white balls and one yellow.

The Double Draw is guaranteed to happen at least once a week. Will it happen again on Sunday night?

Good luck.

Read more news related to NC Lottery: