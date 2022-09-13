NC Lottery – Celise Redmon wins $200,000

Mecklenburg County woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

(STL.News) Celise Redmon of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 ticket and won $200,000 in a new game.

Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at NC lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

The Lincoln game debuted this month as a part of the Cash family of games with six $200,000 prizes. Four $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

