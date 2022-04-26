NC Lottery – $2 million prize won in Powerball drawing

$2 million prize won in Monday’s Powerball drawing

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Fayetteville grocery store for Monday’s drawing won a $2 million prize.

The lucky $2 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville, winning the largest prize nationally in the drawing.

The $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and captured the Power Play prize of $2 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $454 million as an annuity prize or $271.9 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.