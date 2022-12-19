NBCC still hopes to reach Rs 9,000 crore in consolidated revenue: Pawan Kumar Gupta

“In the current financial year, received orders worth Rs 2,050 crore. We have entered a new segment of smart city and redevelopment is another area of focus. Apart from that, we have received quite a few orders in Odisha. The standalone order inflow that we are expecting in the current financial year is close to Rs 5,000 crore,” says Pawan Kumar Gupta, CMD, NBCC

You had started the year with a revenue guidance of around Rs 9,000 crore odd. Since then, we have seen a few hiccups in terms of the execution delays on account of the pollution construction ban etc. Do you still believe you are on track to achieve that Rs 9,000-crore mark?

Yes, we are still hoping to reach Rs 9,000 crore in consolidated revenue including our subsidiary.

What about the order inflows because if I have it right, your order book was close to Rs 55,000 crore odd at a consolidated level and the standalone order book was around Rs 45,000 crore. What could be the execution run rate here and what more in terms of order inflows are you expecting for the rest of the year?

In the current financial year, we have received orders worth Rs 2,050 crore as far as NBCC is concerned. We have entered a new segment of smart city and redevelopment is another area of focus. Apart from that, we have received quite a few orders in Odisha. The total order inflow that we are expecting in the current financial year is close to Rs 5,000 crore as far as NBCC is concerned, standalone.

Can you talk to us about overall construction activity? How are things moving? We have seen that sometimes there is a supply issue, sometimes there is an environmental issue. How are things happening as far as the construction or execution is concerned?

Apart from the pollution ban, there was no other constraint and now that is also gone. The real estate for both commercial as well as residential segments are looking up. In fact, residential had already come up about six, eight months back and now commercial real estate is also looking up.

In our flagship project of World Trade Centre, we have already sold property worth Rs 5,500 crore and almost Rs 1,300 crore worth of property has been sold during the current financial year. About Rs 2,000 crore worth of properties are under discussion with various clients and we hope to sell this complete project in another six to eight months. The total cost of the project is Rs 12,000 crore. Residential real estate is also looking up. We are selling houses in the Amrapali project which is generating money for the project. Till now, we have sold 1,200 new houses in the Amrapali project. So both residential and commercial real estate are looking up.

What is the scope of work when it comes to the Pondicherry and Aligarh units? Going forward, are you expecting more smart city projects in the pipeline as well?

Yes, as far as Puducherry smart city project is concerned, it includes tourism and heritage works and development and improvement of market and intercity bus terminals. Aligarh smart city work includes construction of sports complex and accommodation for players. One more work of smart city in Puducherry itself is in the pipeline and we are in discussion with a number of clients for new smart city projects. We hope to get new orders soon this financial year and next financial year.

Do you expect construction activity to increase from here on? You gave a great picture about residential and commercial real estate. Do you expect that as prices go up, demand will increase more and you will have to do more construction?

Yes, with the Covid pandemic being over, the demand for commercial real estate is there because staff are being called back to offices and people are purchasing bigger houses now because of the effect that Covid had. So residential real estate is also looking up.

As far as some of these projects in Delhi are concerned in Nauroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar, what is the status of the work there? Do you expect it to be completed?

We have another commercial project in Sarojini Nagar. The name is Downtown Sarojini Nagar. It is very near to Sarojni Nagar metro station and work is going on in full swing. We have come out of the basement and in another year, we plan to finish this project. We have already started selling this project and we have sold about Rs 40 crore worth of properties. The residential projects that we have taken up in Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar are for general pool residential accommodation. Four projects are under construction in Netaji Nagar and Sarojini Nagar.

