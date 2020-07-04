General

National Weather Service Issues Flood Warning for Rivers in North Carolina

07/04/2020
STL.News

(STL.News) The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina.

  • Lower Roanoke River At Roanoke Rapids affecting Halifax and Northampton Counties
  • Lower Roanoke River Near Scotland Neck affecting Halifax and Northampton Counties
  • The Flood Warning continues for the Lower Roanoke River Near Scotland Neck.

Additional information:

  • At 4:00 AM Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet.
  • Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
  • Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
  • Forecast…The river will continue to fall, dropping below flood stage by this afternoon.
  • Impact…At 28.0 feet, Minor flooding begins, especially on the left bank.

