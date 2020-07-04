National Weather Service Issues Flood Warning for Rivers in North Carolina

National Weather Service issues flood warnings for specified rivers in North Carolina
(STL.News) The National Weather Service has issued Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina.
- Lower Roanoke River At Roanoke Rapids affecting Halifax and Northampton Counties
- Lower Roanoke River Near Scotland Neck affecting Halifax and Northampton Counties
- The Flood Warning continues for the Lower Roanoke River Near Scotland Neck.
Additional information:
- At 4:00 AM Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet.
- Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast…The river will continue to fall, dropping below flood stage by this afternoon.
- Impact…At 28.0 feet, Minor flooding begins, especially on the left bank.