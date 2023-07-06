National Ice Cream Day – Celebrate at Clementine’s – July 16

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at Clementine’s Creamery on July 16

New Clementine Sorbet Flavor Release and Special Giveaways

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) It’s the sweetest day of the year! National Ice Cream Day (NICD) will be celebrated on Sunday, July 16, at all eight Clementine’s Creamery locations.

Beginning at noon, the first person in line at each location will receive a free, limited-edition NICD poster by artist Carlos Zamora. In addition, the first 50 people in line at each location will receive a free Clementine’s Creamery NICD t-shirt (one t-shirt per transaction). Fun photo opportunities will last throughout the morning, along with amazing giveaways and the release of the new vegan Clementine Sorbet packed with citrus made directly from their namesake fruit!

In addition to the new Clementine Sorbet, guests can also try the popular summer flavors, including American Pie, Roasted Pineapple Sorbet, Peachy Heat Cheesecake, and Lioness, a brand new tropical delight filled with passion fruit, zippy calamansi, and tart raspberries topped with a crunchy crown of Lion’s Mane granola. NICD will also see the return of a fan favorite, sweet sun-kissed Watermelon ice cream with “watermelon seed” candies. For adults 21 and older, indulge in the naughty flavor Super Nova Martini bursting with vanilla, vodka, passion fruit, and champagne!

Guests are invited to visit any of the eight ice cream shops located at 1637 S. 18th Street in historic Lafayette Square, 730 DeMun in Clayton, 4715 Macklind in the South Hampton neighborhood, 140 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood, 13426 Clayton Road in Town & Country, The Meadows Shopping Center in Lake St. Louis, 308 N. Euclid in the Central West End and the newest shop at Trace on the Parkway in Edwardsville, IL.

As Missouri’s only micro-creamery, all of the dairy used in Clementine’s creations is from local, grass-fed, pasture-raised, hormone and RBST-free cows. Clementine’s combines their all-natural proprietary dairy base with the finest handpicked ingredients to churn up a decadent 16-18% butterfat ice cream.

Visit www.clementinescreamery.com for more information or to order pints online. Follow Clementine’s Ice Cream on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on National Ice Cream Day.

Additionally, this was reported by St. Louis Restaurant Review, and STLPress.News.