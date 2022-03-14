National Average Gas Price – March 14, 2022

(STL.News) The National Average Gas Price for March 14, 2022, remains stable probably due to the weekend, and the markets rest while waiting to hear an energy policy from Washington that will relieve the pressure or return to escalating fuel prices.

As you will notice, the price from one year ago was $2.859. Washington attempts to convince Americans that the price increase is solely due to Russia invading Ukraine. However, the price increase began escalating when Biden took office.

Please notice the average diesel price is $5.135. This is an inflationary number because shipping costs will increase to reflect the price increase. Shipping affects all items delivered across the globe.

The National Average Gas Prices are as follows:

March 14 – $4.325

March 13 – $4.325

March 12 – $4.326

March 11 – $4.331

March 10 – $4.318

March 9 – $4.252

March 8 – $4.17

The national average for diesel:

$5.135

Historical average gas prices:

One week ago – $4.065

One month ago – $3.488

One year ago – $2.859

SOURCE: AAA