Natick Man Rafael Ashworth Charged with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – A Natick man has been indicted by a federal jury in Boston in connection with drug trafficking activities involving fentanyl.

Rafael Ashworth, 27, was indicted on Dec. 18, 2019, on one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Ashworth was arrested by state authorities on Nov. 17, 2019, and charged by federal criminal complaint on Nov. 21, 2019. He is currently in federal custody.

According to court documents, after responding to a report of an overdose death at Ashworth’s apartment, police found Ashworth with approximately 100 grams of a substance containing both fentanyl and methamphetamine along with other paraphernalia associated with drug packaging and distribution. Police also found a deceased woman in the apartment, who is believed to have died from a fentanyl overdose.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 year in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division, made the announcement. Special assistance was provided by the Natick Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leah Foley and Stephen Hassink of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit are prosecuting the case

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

